CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 165,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CURO Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 217.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Trading Up 9.4 %

CURO stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

