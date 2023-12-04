Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.85. 4,132,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,853. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

