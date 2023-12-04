Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,252 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Custom Truck One Source worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 162,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

