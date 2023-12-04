Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,256.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 450,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,766. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

