CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.94) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

CVS Group Price Performance

CVSG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,486 ($18.77). The stock had a trading volume of 110,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,520.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,817.59. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,226 ($28.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

