CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.94) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
