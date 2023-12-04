CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.94) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

CVSG traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,486 ($18.77). The stock had a trading volume of 110,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,520.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,817.59. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,226 ($28.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

