CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.01. 2,710,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,817. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

