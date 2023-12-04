D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,538,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $272.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

