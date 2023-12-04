D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $208.54 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 4.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $208,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $196.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

