D1 Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,435 shares during the quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.3 %

Datadog stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.50, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,878.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,412,358 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

