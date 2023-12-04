D1 Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 2.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $117,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

RH Stock Up 0.5 %

RH opened at $286.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

