D1 Capital Partners L.P. Takes $297.85 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,046,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,849,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 5.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $170.84 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

