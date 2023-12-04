Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 267.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $222.11. 864,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,078. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.