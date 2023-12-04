Daniel L. Florness Sells 19,500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

Fastenal stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. 1,559,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,115. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

