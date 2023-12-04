Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
