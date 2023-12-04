Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 13.0% in November

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 762,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

