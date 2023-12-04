David Maclennan Purchases 800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,865. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

