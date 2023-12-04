Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,404 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.26. 3,033,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,541. The company has a market capitalization of $415.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

