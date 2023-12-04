Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 179,902 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $121,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,338,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781,861. The firm has a market cap of $820.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.11 and its 200 day moving average is $300.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

