Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $141.65 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,396,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,384 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 2.9% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.47% of Vistra worth $141,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $36.97. 2,149,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

