Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stake Raised by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 2.04% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

