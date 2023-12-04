Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Increased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $685.06 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.62 and a fifty-two week high of $685.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.01. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

