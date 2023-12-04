Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.22. The stock had a trading volume of 690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

