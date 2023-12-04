Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,060,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 34,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,728,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,428. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

