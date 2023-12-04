Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 15,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $100,628,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

