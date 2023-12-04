Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6,349.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 909,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,964,000 after purchasing an additional 895,363 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

