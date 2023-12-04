DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 3,612 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $118.24. 3,085,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,842. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.