DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 587,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $783,000. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.