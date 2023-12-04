DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $90,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.10. 350,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $783,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

