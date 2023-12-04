Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,770 ($47.62).
DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo
Insider Transactions at Diageo
Diageo Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DGE traded down GBX 7.82 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,808.18 ($35.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.90. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,860.50 ($48.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The firm has a market cap of £62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.