Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,770 ($47.62).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,440.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 303 shares of company stock valued at $869,586. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 7.82 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,808.18 ($35.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.90. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,860.50 ($48.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The firm has a market cap of £62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

