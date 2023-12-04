Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.79

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 49341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,020. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

