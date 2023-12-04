Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

