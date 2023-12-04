Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 3.8 %

DWACW traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Digital World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

