Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 105,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

