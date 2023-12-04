Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Boosted by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 124,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

