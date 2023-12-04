Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 10.75% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 172,823 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,448,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 54,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $418.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

