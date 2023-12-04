Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Increased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $269,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 955,336 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

