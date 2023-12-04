Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.78% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 955,336 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

