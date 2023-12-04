Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,587 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.86. 591,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

