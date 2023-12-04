Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $139,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.61. 78,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

