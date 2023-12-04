Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 7.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $82,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 88,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,858. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

