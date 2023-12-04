Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.78% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,364,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,699,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFAX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. 181,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,844. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.