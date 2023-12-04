Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GGLS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.83. 26,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,419. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

