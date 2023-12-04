Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of GGLS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.83. 26,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,419. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
