Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $73.02

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.02, but opened at $70.50. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 558,295 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.