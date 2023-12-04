Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $23.07

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $22.36. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 9,585,211 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.1% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

