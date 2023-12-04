Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Up to $36.65

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $37.71. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 41,013 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $384,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $397,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

