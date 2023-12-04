Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $60.25

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.25, but opened at $58.44. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 737,542 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 6.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

