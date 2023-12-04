DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Insider Lp 22Nw Fund Purchases 4,192,044 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) insider Lp 22Nw Fund bought 4,192,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,137,942.44.

Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,250. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,638.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 159.29%. The firm had revenue of C$66.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.01016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

