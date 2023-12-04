Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,245.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,251 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 352,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

