Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

PG&E stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 5,129,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,323,138. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

