Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,088. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

